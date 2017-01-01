LongShorts
Johnny
@smallJohn
Anyone else read about what happened at the center yesterday?
Roxie
@kickRox
Here we go again…
Joyce
@ohTheJoyce
Don't say I didn't tell you so… #Yesterday
Johnny
@smallJohn
Really though, who would have thought it was @roxie
Roxie
@kickRox
4 hours later
Joyce
@ohTheJoyce
#ItWasntMe too 👭
LongShorts
@johnny
Never thought the day would end this way, or the night begin like this… [🖼]
Johnny
@smallJohn
